Police end search off Bronte Beach with five metre surf, 100km/h gusts predicted for Sydney

Police have referred to as off the seek for an individual at sea, after the proprietor of a dinghy bobbing off Bronte Beach confirmed it was ripped from its moorings unmanned.

The alarm was raised on Saturday morning when passersby noticed a half-submerged boat 500 metres off the seashore.

Heavy surf at Bondi on Saturday morning. Credit:Dylan Coker

“A man attended Paddington Police Station a short time ago and confirmed to police he was the owner of a half-submerged boat which was located in seas off the Eastern Suburbs this morning. The man told police when he last saw his boat it was moored at Gordons Bay,” NSW Police mentioned in a press release.

It comes because the Bureau of Meteorology warned of gale pressure winds and waves of as much as 5 metres for a lot of NSW’s coast on Saturday.