Police fatally shoot man they say had knife after standoff at Pacoima home

Los Angeles law enforcement officials fatally shot a 23-year-old man who allegedly charged at officers with a knife after a greater than hourlong standoff at his household’s Pacoima house early Tuesday, authorities mentioned.

The capturing occurred after relations referred to as police to the house — however earlier than a psychological well being crew comprised of a specifically skilled LAPD officer and an L.A. County medical psychologist might make it throughout the town to the scene to higher talk with the person, LAPD Chief Michel Moore instructed the civilian Police Commission.

The capturing was the fourth by LAPD officers this yr, and the primary deadly one. There had been three LAPD shootings at the moment final yr, Moore mentioned.

It was the second capturing by L.A. police since Friday, when officers shot and wounded a person who they allege had a gun within the Hollenbeck space.

Officers first responded to the Pacoima house within the 12900 block of Desmond Street about 2 a.m. Tuesday in response to a reported assault with a lethal weapon, police mentioned.

“The radio call indicated a family member was at the house and armed with a knife attempting to hit people and was possibly under the influence of narcotics,” the LAPD mentioned in an announcement. “Additional family members were locked in their rooms.”

Officers have been in a position to evacuate the relations from the house, however the suspect remained inside regardless of efforts by officers to coax him out utilizing a “public address system,” Moore mentioned.

Then, about 3:30 a.m., the person “came out a side window of the house armed with a knife,” police mentioned.

Officers fired a 40-millimeter arduous foam projectile on the man, however he “continued to charge toward officers” and was concurrently shot with a beanbag projectile and a minimum of one reside spherical, police mentioned.

Moore mentioned two officers opened hearth. The man was transported to a neighborhood hospital, the place he was pronounced lifeless. No officers have been injured.

Addressing the truth that the capturing occurred because the specialised psychological well being crew was en route from the Harbor Division on the other finish of the town, Moore mentioned that it’s his need for the division to have 4 such groups working in several corners of the town at any given time, however that that isn’t all the time doable, given the restricted variety of medical psychologists working such shifts.

Moore mentioned 70 officers are assigned to such groups, and he’s working with Dr. Jonathan Sherin, L.A. County’s director of psychological well being, to spice up staffing of clinicians.

“I’m committed to fully staffing this but the limitation at this point continues to be the clinical psychologists,” Moore mentioned.