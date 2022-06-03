World
Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed – Times of India
A convicted assassin on the run since escaping a jail bus after stabbing its driver final month was fatally shot by regulation enforcement late Thursday after he killed a household of 5 and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas jail system spokesman mentioned.
Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was killed about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Jourdanton, Texas, about 35 miles (55 km) south of San Antonio, mentioned Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. “Law enforcement in Atascosa County located the stolen vehicle, disabled it with spike strips, and gunfire ensued,” Clark mentioned in an announcement. No officers have been injured, he mentioned.
Lopez was killed about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southeast of Centerville, Texas, the place Clark earlier mentioned Lopez had killed a Houston household of 5 at their cabin and stole their pickup truck.
Lopez was considered hiding within the neighborhood of the cabin when officers acquired a name from somebody involved after not listening to from an aged relative, Clark mentioned.
Officers went to the household’s cabin alongside Texas Route 7 west of Centerville about 6 p.m. Thursday and located the our bodies of 1 grownup and 4 minors. Identities weren’t launched, however gone was their white pickup truck, Clark mentioned. Lopez was believed to have pushed the truck from the search space, he mentioned. Lopez was a former member of the Mexican Mafia jail gang and had ties to South Texas, he mentioned.
The household was thought to have arrived Thursday morning on the cabin, which they owned, Clark mentioned. The 5 are believed to have been killed Thursday afternoon and had no hyperlink to Lopez, he mentioned.
Lopez, 46, had been the topic of an intensive search since his May 12 escape from the jail bus. He was being transported in a caged space of the bus from a jail in Gatesville, greater than 100 miles (160 km) west of the place the place he escaped, to at least one in Huntsville for a medical appointment when he escaped in Leon County, a rural space between Dallas and Houston, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has mentioned.
Centerville is the county seat of Leon County, which has roughly 16,000 residents and is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of the state’s Huntsville jail headquarters.
The division has mentioned Lopez by some means freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, minimize by means of the expanded metallic of the cage and crawled from the underside. He then attacked the driving force, who stopped the bus and obtained into an altercation with Lopez, and so they each ultimately obtained off the bus.
A second officer on the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who obtained again on the bus and began driving down the street, the division mentioned.
The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by capturing the rear tire, the division mentioned. The bus then traveled a brief distance earlier than leaving the roadway, the place Lopez obtained out and bumped into the woods.
At some level throughout the escape, Lopez stabbed the driving force, whose wounds weren’t life-threatening, the division mentioned.
Lopez was serving a life jail sentence for a 2006 conviction of murdering a person alongside the Texas-Mexico border.
