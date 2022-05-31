Police: Fight between 2 women ends when child shoots woman

Orlando police mentioned a struggle between two ladies ended when a baby shot considered one of them.

Just earlier than midnight Tuesday, officers mentioned they went to a house on Mercy Drive for a capturing name.

Investigators mentioned there was a struggle between two ladies that led to a woman capturing a girl.

READ: Florida teen arrested for ‘school-based threat’ posted online

The girl was taken to a hospital, the place she died.

Police mentioned the opposite girl and the lady have been taken into custody.

Channel 9 is working to study extra data. Reporter Q McCray may have a dwell report on Eyewitness News This Morning.

READ: Monkeypox: CDC upgrades travel alert due to spike in global cases

Check again and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

See a map of the scene under.

This content material just isn’t obtainable on account of your privateness preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Click here to obtain the free WFTV information and climate apps, click here to obtain the WFTV Now app in your sensible TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News dwell.