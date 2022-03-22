Police find two bodies with gunshot wounds

Two our bodies with gunshot wounds have been discovered by police inside a house on Monday night time.

Police have been referred to as to a house on Teal Street in Caloundra West simply earlier than 6.30pm to examine on the welfare of the lady who lives on the property on the Sunshine Coast.

They discovered the lady’s physique and in addition that of a person, with indications each died from gunshot wounds.

Although the lady was not formally recognized, police imagine she was 48, whereas the person, from Browns Plains south of Brisbane, was 52.

Police have declared a criminal offense scene and investigations have been persevering with.