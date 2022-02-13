Police fire rubber bullets during Joburg protest against migrant workers | News24

A disgruntled South African job seeker belonging to holds a banner studying throughout their operation to take away overseas road distributors on pavements and stalls in Alexandra township in Johannesburg.

Police fired rubber bullets at protesters who had a problem in opposition to migrant staff.

The demonstration was close to a grocery store which is claimed to make use of overseas staff.

An eyewitness noticed protesters attempt to break via an space that police had cordoned off.

Police on Sunday fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at a protest in opposition to migrant staff in Johannesburg, which drew some 200 folks, lots of them unemployed.

“There were some rubber bullets and stun grenades fired when the protesters were becoming unruly,” a police spokesperson stated.

“The situation was then contained,” he advised AFP, including: “There were no clashes.”

No accidents had been reported.

Tension mounted when the protesters tried to interrupt via a police cordon, an AFP photographer reported.

The demonstration moved from a park to a close-by grocery store that employs overseas staff.

A protester holds a banner throughout an operation to take away overseas road distributors on pavements and stalls in Alexandra township. AFP Phill Magakoe / AFP

A simultaneous demonstration befell within the Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, the place round 100 anti-immigration protesters tore down stalls belonging to merchants, who had been described by the demonstrators as “foreigners”.

On Saturday, police used a water cannon in opposition to protesters in a poor district of Johannesburg, who had been demanding the departure of migrant staff.

According to South Africa’s statistics company, some 3.95 million foreigners dwell within the nation, together with political refugees and certified expatriate staff, in addition to financial migrants.

The competitors they supply for work has prompted resentment amongst jobless South Africans.

Unemployment stands at almost 35 % general and round 65 % amongst younger folks.

The Zimbabwean embassy final month complained that its nationals suffered harassment and threats of “forced expulsion”.

South African authorities introduced final month that the short-term work visas of round 250 000 Zimbabweans wouldn’t be renewed.