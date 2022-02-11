Police foil attack on students at the University of Lisbon

Portuguese police say they’ve foiled a deliberate assault on college students on the University of Lisbon’s science division.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of terrorism offences, judicial police mentioned in a statement.

He can be accused of illegally possessing weapons, police added.

Investigators say they seized a number of banned weapons and located “vast elements of evidence” together with “a written plan with details of the criminal action”.

According to national media, Portuguese authorities have been alerted by international officers who discovered proof of the deliberate assault.

“The investigation was triggered by suspicions of an attack on university students at the University of Lisbon,” the police assertion learn.

“Given the seriousness of the suspicions, the highest priority was given to the investigation, which allowed, in the early hours of today, to interrupt the ongoing criminal activity,” it added.

The suspect’s motives for an assault are unclear and he held no legal file, police added. The 18-year-old will seem for questioning on Friday.

“The work carried out by the authorities has always ensured the safety of the scientific community,” mentioned a spokesman for the University of Lisbon.

“There is no indication that it is necessary to change the normal functioning of the institution,” they added.