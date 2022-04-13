Police hunt for armed group who killed 2 people outside Gqeberha mall | News24

Two individuals had been killed outdoors the Gqeberha mall.

Gqeberha police launched a manhunt for 4 armed people who killed two individuals outdoors a shopping center on Heugh Road, Walmer, on Wednesday morning.

The first sufferer was a 31-year-old man, who was ambushed as he was strolling down the road.

The second individual was a bystander, who was shot whereas resting underneath a tree.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu stated the incident occurred round 11:30.

“The first victim was walking across a grass verge, near a shopping mall in Heugh Road, in Walmer, when a suspect walked towards him and started shooting,” stated Naidu.

She stated the sufferer retreated and ran in direction of a close-by tree, the place he collapsed.

Moments later, three different individuals appeared and allegedly fired a number of pictures on the sufferer, stated Naidu.

Naidu stated a bystander, who was sitting on a bench underneath the tree, was additionally shot.

“The first victim, aged 31, succumbed to his injuries, while the innocent bystander died while receiving medical treatment at the scene,” Naidu stated.

The group fled on foot and stay at massive.

The motive was but to be established, stated Naidu.

The names of deceased are being withheld till their subsequent of kin has been knowledgeable.

