Police hunt for gunmen who killed three men in Cape Town’s Delft South | News24

Three have been killed in Cape Town.

Police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot useless three individuals at Jerusalem casual settlement in Delft South, Cape Town.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa stated the police have been referred to as to the scene and located the three our bodies. The three victims, who have been all males, have been licensed useless by paramedics on the scene.

“It is alleged that yet-to-be-identified gunmen opened fire on the three victims about 20:50 on Sunday and fled. The motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined,” Potelwa stated.

Police have appealed to anybody with info to return ahead.

There have been various mass shootings throughout areas in Cape Town in the previous couple of weeks, together with in Khayelitsha, Endlovini and Manenberg.

