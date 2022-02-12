Police In Meeker County Report Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Eden Valley say that they’ve fatally shot a driver who was pulled over in a visitors cease.

The incident occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday alongside Highway 55.

Police say that the car went right into a ditch throughout a pursuit about one mile west of Eden Valley.

The police division assertion says that each the driving force and an occupant from the car exited and “at one point there was an exchange of gunfire.” The launch doesn’t make it clear who shot the driving force or whether or not a number of officers fired, however the launch says an officer’s life-saving measures on the scene weren’t profitable.

The driver was pronounced useless on the scene. That driver has not but been recognized.

The Eden Valley Police Department doesn’t use physique cameras on its officers, however a squad digicam was working throughout the capturing.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.