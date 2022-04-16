Police injured at anti-far right protest at Örebro in central Sweden

Protesters denouncing the intention of a far-right group to burn a Koran at Örebro in central Sweden attacked police on Friday, injuring a minimum of 9 members of the safety forces in line with the authorities.

Police mentioned a member of the general public was additionally damage after being hit on the pinnacle by a rock, and that a few of the police had damaged arms and had been hit by stones.

The protest, which native media mentioned was attended by round 200 individuals, was dispersed early within the night on Friday.

It was the second day in a row that hassle flared on the sidelines of a rally by the anti-immigration and anti-Islam motion led by Danish-Swedish citizen Rasmus Paludan, who’s at the moment touring Sweden and focusing on neighbourhoods with a big Muslim neighborhood.

At every gathering, often solely attended by a couple of sympathisers, he makes an attempt to burn a Koran.

In Örebro, his demonstration was held in a park close to the town centre and never within the district initially envisaged.

Thursday, disturbances broke out in late afternoon in Linköping, leaving three cops wounded.

Sweden’s prime minister condemned the violence and the assaults on police.

“In Sweden people are allowed to express their opinions, whether in good or bad taste, it’s part of our democracy. No matter what you think, you should never resort to violence. We don’t and will never accept it,” Magdalena Andersson instructed the TT information company.

“This is exactly the kind of violent reaction he (Rasmus Paludan) wants to see. The very purpose is to incite people to oppose each other.”

Paludan has provoked different incidents on a number of events lately.

In November 2020, he was arrested in France after which deported. Five different activists have been arrested in Belgium shortly afterwards, accused of eager to “spread hatred” by burning a Koran in Brussels.