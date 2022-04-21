INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old lady was discovered useless with gunshot wounds inside an Inkster condominium.

According to MSP, officers responded to the 2600 block of Hamlin Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on April 20.

State police say Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with data is requested to name MSP’s Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or go away a tip on the cell app.

