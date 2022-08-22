Police investigate as two armed men shot by police in separate incidents

Two investigations are underneath approach after males armed with a weapon had been shot by police in two separate incidents in a single day.

Police attended a Liquidambar Place handle in Stretton about 7pm on Sunday the place they had been confronted by the person armed with a weapon.

Negotiators had been notified to attend the scene and spoke with the person.

The 43-year-old man allegedly superior at officers and was subsequently shot about 7.30pm.