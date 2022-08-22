Police investigate as two armed men shot by police in separate incidents
Two investigations are underneath approach after males armed with a weapon had been shot by police in two separate incidents in a single day.
Police attended a Liquidambar Place handle in Stretton about 7pm on Sunday the place they had been confronted by the person armed with a weapon.
Negotiators had been notified to attend the scene and spoke with the person.
The 43-year-old man allegedly superior at officers and was subsequently shot about 7.30pm.
He was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a severe however secure situation.
Against the law scene has been established as an investigation by the Ethical Standards Command continues.
The investigation is topic to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.
In a separate incident just a few hours earlier, one other man armed with a knife was additionally being investigated after he was shot by police.
Officer had been conducting a welfare verify in Coomera on the Gold Coast after reviews the person had threatened to self-harm.