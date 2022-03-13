Police investigate deaths of two people killed in separate incidents in Melbourne overnight

Two individuals have died and two others are in essential situation following three separate violent incidents in Melbourne in a single day.

Homicide detectives are investigating the dying of a young person in Coburg North within the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the incidents, which occurred within the early hours of Sunday morning.

Victoria Police say the boy was assaulted with an edged weapon on Elizabeth Street about 2.30am. First responders rushed to supply first support, however couldn’t save {the teenager}, who died on the scene.

About an hour after the incident, emergency providers have been referred to as to Bourke Street in Docklands following studies of a brawl between a gaggle of males.