Police investigate deaths of two people killed in separate incidents in Melbourne overnight
Two individuals have died and two others are in essential situation following three separate violent incidents in Melbourne in a single day.
Homicide detectives are investigating the dying of a young person in Coburg North within the early hours of Sunday morning.
Victoria Police say the boy was assaulted with an edged weapon on Elizabeth Street about 2.30am. First responders rushed to supply first support, however couldn’t save {the teenager}, who died on the scene.
About an hour after the incident, emergency providers have been referred to as to Bourke Street in Docklands following studies of a brawl between a gaggle of males.
Officers discovered two males with stab wounds on the scene, who have been rushed to hospital for therapy. One died from his accidents shortly after, whereas the opposite stays in essential situation in hospital.
Earlier within the evening, police additionally responded to a combat between a gaggle of males at Flinders Street Station which left a person preventing for his life in hospital.
After looking the realm, officers arrested three youngsters from Werribee aged 14, 18 and 19, who’re presently aiding officers with their investigation.
“Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman mentioned.
The three incidents should not believed to be associated.
Anyone who could have witnessed the incidents or has CCTV or dashcam footage of any of the areas is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the data confidentially on-line via the agency’s website.
