Police Investigate Fatal Shooting That Left One Man Dead In Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police are investigating a deadly taking pictures that left the proprietor of a Highland Park enterprise lifeless on Friday.

According to Michigan State Police, the taking pictures occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Friday, within the 13900 block of Woodward Avenue. Police say the suspect walked into the constructing and went to the test cashing enterprise, making contact “with the owner of the business when a confrontation occurred.”

Police say the suspect shot the proprietor earlier than operating away from the constructing.

The proprietor, a 54-year-old man from West Bloomfield, was pronounced lifeless a the scene. Police didn’t launch his title however stated subsequent of kin have been notified.

Witnesses instructed police the suspect was seen operating to the northwest.

Police performed a search within the space close to the shop however stated the search has since been accomplished. Authorities are working suggestions that had been obtained from the general public.

Anyone with data is requested to contact MSP’s Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

