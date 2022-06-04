Police investigate fatal stabbing in Sydney’s west

\r\nVideo: Police examine deadly stabbing in Sydney's westPolice examine deadly stabbing in Sydney's westWe\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footerThe New South Wales authorities is contemplating utilizing fly-in fly-out lecturers to resolve ongoing employees shortages in faculties, however the opposition claims that is merely a band-aid answer.June 4, 2022 \u2014 7.11pm\r\n\r\nSource link