Police investigate suspected murder-suicide after popular couple found dead inside Darling Downs home
Another neighbour, Maureen Parkes, stated she didn’t know the Starlings personally, however had been unhappy to listen to the information.
“I heard the sirens of the police car, and then another one with its lights going. I looked out the window to see what was happening and they went down the drive,” she stated.
“I am very sad to hear (they died), it’s a shame.”
Police continued their investigations on Tuesday, and can stay on the scene.
Speaking to ABC Radio Perth, WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson stated the dying of the aged couple was a tragedy and confirmed no person else was concerned.
“Our homicide squad is there and our forensics are investigating it, we are not looking for anyone else and I might just leave it at that,” he stated.
“It was a tragic set of circumstances for this couple, and we are yet to be able to really confirm too much else at this point.”
It’s understood police are but to find out a motive for the deaths.
Crisis help is out there from Lifeline on 13 11 14.