Police investigating ‘appalling’ incident recorded inside a Wilmington High School bathroom

Police and college officers in Wilmington are investigating a “serious and disturbing physical altercation” inside a boys’ rest room this week that left the superintendent of colleges “appalled,” not solely due to the incident, however as a result of some college students recorded video and posted it on-line.

The video is tough to look at.

In a letter to the college group dated March thirtieth, Superintendent Glenn Brand mentioned the incident occurred on Tuesday and investigators are working to establish the scholars concerned.

The recording despatched to Boston 25 signifies a scholar was picked up inside the lavatory and had his head pressured into a rest room inside a stall within the rest room. The video beneath has been blurred because of the ages of these concerned.

“I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this educational community,” mentioned Supt. Brand. ”It is my expectation that every one in every of our college students has the proper to attend a college that’s secure and supportive. While I acknowledge that the huge variety of our college students persistently make acceptable decisions to assist such an atmosphere, we can have zero tolerance for these that don’t.”

“The Wilmington Public School prioritizes, above all else, the safety, well-being and respect of all of our students and staff,” mentioned Supt. Brand.

“It is therefore with tremendous disappointment that I write to inform you of a serious and disturbing physical altercation that occurred in one of the boys’ bathrooms (Tuesday),” mentioned Brand. “Not only is the incident itself concerning, but also that some of our students recorded the altercation and posted this online.”

“All students who are found culpable will be held fully accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as well as the removal of appropriate privileges that are afforded to those students,” mentioned Supt. Brand. “I assure you that we will pursue relevant legal actions should such be deemed warranted following the investigation.”

The superintendent additionally alluded to different latest bother on the college.

“This incident comes in the wake of a number of other concerns recently involving troubling student behavior. Everyone has an obligation to help foster the type of school environments that our students deserve, including our staff, families and most importantly, our students themselves,” mentioned Brand.

A press release posted to the college’s web site on Friday by the Wilmington High School Student Class Officers, known as the incident “horrific.”

“If a picture is worth a thousand words then a video is worth a million, yet many of us were left speechless by the thoughtless actions of others that transpired earlier this week in one of our school bathrooms,” according to the statement. “These horrific actions perpetrated by an embarrassing group of individuals do not represent who we are as a student body. We are honor roll students, college bound-career focused seniors, varsity athletes, robotic champions and so much more. Our image should not be clouded by these individuals.”

Boston 25 spoke with Wilmington Police Chief Joe Desmond concerning the incident.

“Obviously there were a lot of kids in the bathroom and this young man was taken and physically dragged into the bathroom,” mentioned Desmond.

The chief says the scholars choose the scholar up and decrease him head down into the bathroom. “It clearly looks like an assault as far as where I come from,” mentioned Desmond.

Police are additionally trying to see if this incident rises to the extent of a hate crime or civil rights violation. Chief Desmond says they’ve at the least three recordings and they’re working with the college to establish everybody concerned.

“Kids should be able to go to school and feel safe and feel supported and not worried about being picked on or God forbid this incident is horrible. That poor kid” it’s horrible,” mentioned involved father or mother Roberta Biscan.

The college superintendent is scheduling bystander coaching that might be obligatory for all college students. According to police, the case is transferring rapidly and fees are more likely to be filed.

