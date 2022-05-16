Police investigating death of 9-year-old girl found with possible bite marks inside Brooklyn home, sources say

NEW YORK — The NYPD is investigating after a 9-year-old lady was discovered lifeless inside a Brooklyn condo.

Police sources inform CBS2 the lady’s mom known as 911 to say her daughter wasn’t respiratory.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the kid with what seemed to be chew marks on her head and again.

Sources say a 13-year-old was additionally within the residence however was not injured.

That little one was eliminated as a precaution, whereas the mom was taken into custody for questioning. No expenses have been filed.

Police mentioned all of it unfolded simply after 1 p.m. on Sunday at 571 Lincoln Place in Crown Heights.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with the proprietor of the restaurant beneath, who mentioned he has seen the little lady earlier than.

“The superintendent came at probably about 1:15. About 10 minutes later he came out and he was kind of ashen-faced. Shortly thereafter, all of a sudden police and the paramedics and everything came,” Bart Hubbuch mentioned. “Everyone in this part of the neighborhood knew the people, knew of them.”

The health worker continues to be working to find out the precise explanation for dying.