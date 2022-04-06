Police investigating death of month-old baby found unresponsive at Beeliar home

WA Police’s murder squad is investigating the circumstances wherein a one-month-old child boy died after being discovered unresponsive in a Beeliar dwelling on Wednesday.

Nine News Perth reported the kid’s dad and mom referred to as triple zero after noon and paramedics arrived to search out the kid was not respiratory.

Paramedics carried out CPR within the ambulance on the way in which to Fiona Stanley Hospital however the child died after reaching the hospital.

Nine News Perth’s Jerrie Demasi mentioned sources had advised her no seen accidents had been discovered on the boy however one thing identified by the dad and mom prompted a big police presence on the southern suburbs dwelling.