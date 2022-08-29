Police investigating highway killing of two Colombian journalists

Two journalists had been shot to loss of life by unknown assailants on a

bike, who attacked them whereas they had been touring in a automobile on

a freeway in northern Colombia, police mentioned on Sunday, Trend studies citing Reuters.

Leiner Montero, the director of an internet radio station, and

Dilia Contreras, the director of an internet information web site, had been

killed close to the municipality of Fundacion within the division of

Magdalena as they had been coming back from patron saint festivities in a

close by village.

Magdalena police commander Andres Serna mentioned that, in line with

preliminary investigations, a battle had occurred involving Montero

and a number of other others.

“After this act of intolerance, the journalist determined to go away

in his automobile alongside Dilia and one other man, and on the way in which they

had been killed,” the officer advised reporters.