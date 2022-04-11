Police investigating Ronaldo after he appears to break fan’s phone

Merseyside police stated on Sunday they had been reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain if Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated an offence by knocking a cell phone out of a supporter’s hand after his workforce’s 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo showing to swipe his hand in direction of the bottom as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park after Saturday’s match.

Eyewitnesses stated the 37-year-old had knocked a fan’s cellphone out of their hand and smashed it to the bottom and Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologize for the incident.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police stated the power was liaising with each golf equipment after reviews of an alleged assault.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” the spokesperson stated.

“Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.”

The defeat left United seventh within the Premier League standings they usually face the prospect of lacking out on qualification for subsequent season’s Champions League as they’re six factors adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

