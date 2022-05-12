Police issue 50 more fines over Downing Street Partygate scandal

The Metropolitan Police has issued greater than 50 additional fines over lockdown-busting events in Downing Street and Whitehall, the power introduced Thursday.

It brings the full variety of fixed-penalty notices in relation to the Partygate scandal to greater than 100, with the investigation ongoing.

Those fined thus far embrace U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his spouse Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The police usually are not anticipated to launch the identities of others fined.

However, Downing Street stated it might be made public if the pinnacle of the civil service, Simon Case, is penalized.

Some native Conservative leaders blamed losses finally week’s native elections on Johnson’s broken standing within the wake of Partygate. But Johnson insisted the message despatched by voters was that they needed him to give attention to “the big issues that matter.”