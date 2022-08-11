Australia

Police issue amber alert after four children taken by man in 4WD

Four kids who have been allegedly taken from a property at The Leap, close to Mackay, about 11.30am on Thursday haven’t been positioned.

The Queensland Police Service issued an amber alert over the incident at 6.50pm on Thursday evening, believing the kids aged eight, seven, 4 and three “may be at significant risk”.

The lacking kids who’re the topic of a Queensland police amber alert.

“All of the children are described as being caucasian in appearance with a slim build and brown hair,” the alert learn.

“A man was seen taking the children away from a Maraju Yakapari Road address in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD bearing Queensland Registration 063BC9. The vehicle was last seen heading toward the Bruce Highway, Mackay.

At 9.30pm, police confirmed the children were still missing, and named the man as Joshua Carter, 28, from The Leap.

“The man is described as caucasian in appearance, solid build, approximately 175cm tall with a shaven head and full bushy beard with multiple face and body tattoos, including batman ‘joker’ themed facial tattoos.”

The man wanted by Queensland police over an incident at The Leap, near Mackay, that was subject to an amber alert.

Call 131 564 to offer data to police or 000 whether it is an emergency.

A man was seen taking the children in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD bearing Queensland Registration 063BC9. The vehicle was last seen heading toward the Bruce Highway, Mackay.

