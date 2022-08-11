Police issue amber alert after four children taken by man in 4WD

Four kids who have been allegedly taken from a property at The Leap, close to Mackay, about 11.30am on Thursday haven’t been positioned.

The Queensland Police Service issued an amber alert over the incident at 6.50pm on Thursday evening, believing the kids aged eight, seven, 4 and three “may be at significant risk”.

The lacking kids who’re the topic of a Queensland police amber alert.

“All of the children are described as being caucasian in appearance with a slim build and brown hair,” the alert learn.

“A man was seen taking the children away from a Maraju Yakapari Road address in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD bearing Queensland Registration 063BC9. The vehicle was last seen heading toward the Bruce Highway, Mackay.