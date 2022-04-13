Police Lay Charges After Report Of Parent Assaulting Augier Combined Teacher – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Vieux Fort police investigating a report of threats by a father or mother towards a instructor and assault on the Augier Combined college, arrested a suspect final week.

Law enforcement officers have recognized him as Kervin Charles and disclosed that he’s on account of seem in court docket Wednesday in Vieux Fort.

According to the officers, investigators charged Charles with making threats, assaulting a male instructor on the studying establishment, and contravening the training act.

The improvement follows an incident on the Augier Combined the place in accordance with studies, the college’s Physical Education instructor admonished a pupil concerned in a tussle with one other pupil.

The pupil left, and returned together with his father or mother by the again gate.

It is alleged that cursing and carrying on within the presence of scholars, the father or mother slapped the instructor on the hand and challenged him to a struggle, declaring that he had nothing to lose.

The father or mother additionally allegedly threatened to stab the instructor, who mentioned the incident traumatised him.

