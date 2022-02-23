Police: Man Fatally Shot In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person is lifeless following a taking pictures Tuesday evening in south Minneapolis.

Police say it occurred at about 8:38 p.m. on the 3300 block of twenty fifth Avenue South within the Corcoran neighborhood. Officers arrived to search out the sufferer “face down in a yard.” He was delivered to an space hospital, the place he later died.

Investigators spoke with two individuals who have been on the residence on the time of the taking pictures. The sufferer didn’t stay there.

This is the town’s ninth murder of 2022. Anyone with data on this case can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or name 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can stay nameless.