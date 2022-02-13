Police: Man Steals Sneaker Off Woman’s Foot At Brooklyn Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are attempting to establish a person accused of stealing a girl’s shoe at a Brooklyn subway station.

It occurred simply after 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Grand Army Plaza 2/3 subway station.

READ MORE: Gov. Hochul: New York ‘Ready To Address Any Potential Travel, Commerce Disruptions’ Caused By Canada Border Blockade

According to police, a person took a 47-year-old lady’s sneaker off her left foot as she was strolling up the staircase to the road.

READ MORE: New York’s Ukrainian Community Praying For Peace As Reports Of Russian Invasion In Ukraine Ramp Up

The man then ran again into the station, jumped the turnstile and obtained onto a practice.

The sufferer was not injured.

MORE NEWS: Report: Borough Presidents, Mayor Eric Adams Will Discuss Plan To Plant 1 Million Trees In NYC

Anyone with info concerning this incident is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips will also be submitted by means of the Crime Stoppers web site at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.