Police: Man Tries Stabbing Officer with Pen After Attempting to Kidnap Child

An Ohio man who allegedly tried to kidnap a five-year-old lady was seen on footage attempting to stab a police officer with a pen whereas ready to be interviewed.

Reid Duran, 35, was charged with second-degree felony tried kidnapping, first-degree felony assault towards a police officer, and one depend of second-degree felony escape on Tuesday, the Xenia Police Division said in a press launch.

In the surveillance video, Duran is seen eyeing a pen on the desk earlier than grabbing it and trying to stab the police officer.

The officer was capable of defend himself towards the assault and sort out Duran to the ground.

No one was injured, and the 35-year-old was taken into custody, in keeping with police.

Before the tried stabbing, Duran was awaiting to be questioned following a report that authorities acquired on Monday at St. Brigid Schools in Xenia, Ohio.

During an open home occasion for the upcoming college 12 months, Duran claimed to be a mum or dad of a kid on the college.

The principal of the college thought that Duran was performing in a suspicious matter. He later deemed the 35-year-old was not a mum or dad and referred to as the police.

After being taken in for questioning and trying to stab the police officer, Duran revealed many disturbing issues whereas being interrogated.

Fox 19 reported that court docket filings say that he attended the open home occasion with the aim of “attempting to find a small child to obtain sexual favors.” He additionally claimed {that a} related occasion involving himself occurred in one other metropolis.

The suspect advised investigators that he introduced laced sweet to offer to a baby in an try to lure a baby.

Xenia police acknowledged that there is no such thing as a verification of Duran having sweet on him that night time, nor was he ever alone with the five-year-old lady he tried to kidnap.

Duran additionally advised investigators that he had little one pornography on his laptop, per the court docket filings.

According to Duran’s household, the suspect has by no means been arrested earlier than and suffers from schizophrenia, NBC News reported.

After the interview ended, the suspect tried to flee however was restrained once more.

Police famous that they’re nonetheless investigating the incident.

Duran is predicted to look in court docket on August 29. The suspect is presently being held with out bail.

