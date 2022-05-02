Police: MD Roommates Come Home to Empty Apartment, Intruders in Bed

A pair of Maryland residents returned dwelling from trip to search out their house totally empty, apart from a mattress that two intruders had been mendacity in, police mentioned.

The residents arrived dwelling to their house within the 9300 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt on April 5 and realized their entrance door was broken, the Greenbelt Police Department said in a launch.

“They located two suspects, a black male adult and a white female adult lying on one bed, the only piece of furniture still in the home,” the discharge acknowledged. Police mentioned the pair stole $49,100 value of things from the residence including that the whole lot within the house, together with the kitchen cupboards, was stolen.

Authorities famous the victims are a girl who leases the unit and a buddy who had been staying together with her, Fox 5 DC reported. One of the victims spoke with the outlet, which withheld her identification for her safety.

“Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much,” she defined. “And I’m like who are you? And he says my name. He’s like you didn’t pay your rent. I’m like what are you talking about? I paid my rent.”

She advised Fox 5 DC that she tried to depart, prompting the person to assault her.

“He tackles me, and I’m like ‘sir this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘no I’m just saying you not gone call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gone call the police.’”

She mentioned she started taking a video of him after he calmed down and was amassing his belongings whereas on the brink of go away.

TONIGHT AT 10: We spoke to a girl in Greenbelt Maryland who got here dwelling from trip to search out two folks mendacity on her mattress inside her house. She despatched me video of one of many suspects explaining how he broke in and the way she will be able to forestall another person from breaking in. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/KK78SaHDFd — Perris Jones (@PerrisFox5DC) April 29, 2022

In the video, which was tweeted out by Fox 5 DC reporter Perris Jones, the person mentioned he would clarify to the resident how he broke into the house “step by step” and added that “it’s a learning experience.” Towards the tip of the video, he escorted her to a bed room window and knowledgeable her she wanted to buy a lock for it.

The victims mentioned they didn’t know the suspects, who fled “on foot in an unknown direction,” in keeping with the GPD’s press launch.

Before leaving, he allegedly advised the victims he deliberate to hit one other house similarly, in keeping with Fox 5 DC. Police have stepped up patrol efforts within the space.