Police: Missouri motel shootout leaves officer, gunman dead

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A police officer and a gunman died following a shootout early Thursday at a motel in jap Missouri that left one other officer wounded, authorities mentioned.

Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley had been dispatched to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 about 12:30 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson advised The Associated Press.

As they approached the room the place the disturbance was reported, a person got here out firing a handgun, taking pictures each officers, Thompson mentioned. The officers returned fireplace, killing the person, who was recognized by Thompson as James Emery, 21, of St. Louis.

“We’re still trying to piece together what he was doing in Bonne Terre,” Thompson mentioned. “We don’t know if was just passing through for the night or if he was staying in the area for some reason.”

Burns, 30, was taken to an space hospital, the place he later died, Thompson mentioned. Worley, 28, was flown through medical helicopter to a St. Louis trauma heart, the place he was present process surgical procedure for a gunshot wound to the leg, Thompson mentioned. Thompson didn’t know Worley’s medical situation.

“This is something that every officer fears,” Thompson had advised KMOV-TV within the hours after the taking pictures. “They always have that in the back of their mind.”

Burns had been with the Bonne Terre division for 5 years, Thompson mentioned, and Worley was a seven-year veteran of the division.

Bonne Terre is situated about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The taking pictures was below investigation.