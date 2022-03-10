Americas

Police: Mother and 3-year-old son robbed at gunpoint in Bronx lobby

Prince Abraham
NEW YORK — Police say a mom and her 3-year-old son had been robbed at gunpoint Wednesday within the Bronx. 

It occurred shortly earlier than 8:30 a.m. within the foyer of a constructing close to Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road. 

NYPD


Police stated the suspects pointed a gun on the 35-year-old girl’s abdomen, then on the boy’s head. 

They allegedly took her keys, iPhone and pockets containing $1,500 in money earlier than driving off in her Range Rover. 

Anyone with details about the suspects is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.  





