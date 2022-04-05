Police offer R50 000 reward to anyone who can assist in finding missing Gauteng girl | News24

Police have supplied a R50 000 reward to assist discover a lacking Gauteng woman.

Amahle Michel Thabethe was final seen accompanying a stranger in Tsakane on 6 April 2019.

Police have promised to deal with new data confidentially.

Gauteng police have supplied a R50 000 reward to anybody with strong data that may help to find little Amahle Michel Thabethe.

Amahle was final seen on 6 April 2019 in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.

She was eight years outdated when she disappeared.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello stated the reward was issued after the police investigation yielded no end result.

“A task team that was formed immediately after Thabethe’s disappearance followed some leads that led to a dead end. It was then decided to issue the reward, hoping that someone with information will come forward,” stated Sello.

It is alleged that on 6 April 2019, Amahle was enjoying on the road with different youngsters when an unknown man approached them, asking for instructions to a sure home.

“Thabethe volunteered to show the man the house he was looking for, which was the last time she was seen. She was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black jeans with pockets printed with hearts,” Sello stated.

Anyone with data that may result in the situation of Amahle or the alleged perpetrator is requested to contact Sergeant Theo Jacobs on 082 319 9865 or 081 442 4258. Anonymous tip-offs can be reported on the MySaps app or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Sello stated all data can be handled confidentially.

