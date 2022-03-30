Police Offering Cash Reward For Information After Man Pees On Snack Rack At Detroit Gas Station

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is providing a money reward for info on three suspects linked to the defacement of property at a Project Green Light fuel station on Detroit’s east aspect.

The incident occurred on Sunday, at roughly 1:30 a.m. within the 14000 block of E. Warren.

Police say that one of many suspects peed on a snack rack after his card was declined.

He then was seen taking a couple of baggage of chips with out paying.

The Detroit Police Department is providing $250 per suspect (three suspects), for info that strikes the case ahead. If you’ve a tip, please submit it at www.detroitrewards.tv.

