Police officer arrested in Florida for using excessive force

A white Florida police officer with a historical past of extreme pressure is charged with aggravated battery throughout his arrest of a Black man accused of trespassing outdoors a grocery retailer.

West Palm Beach Officer Nicholas Lordi turned himself in on the county’s principal jail on Tuesday night time and bonded out on Wednesday morning, officers mentioned.

He’s accused of punching John Monroque a number of occasions and breaking his nostril outdoors a West Palm Beach retailer on Nov. 1, 2019, six months earlier than the demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis triggered a nationwide outcry towards extreme pressure by police.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report says Lordi and Officer Jamesloo Charles responded to the trespassing name. As Charles checked the 65-year-old man’s identification, Lordi pushed his head onto the hood of the cruiser, the report mentioned.

A battle then ensued because the officers tried to handcuff Monroque. They ended up on the bottom, with Lordi mendacity on his again whereas holding Monroque in a headlock, the report mentioned. Lordi then punched him together with his left fist and Monroque didn’t hit again, the investigation revealed.

The man was then rolled onto his abdomen and Lordi sat on high of him, delivering extra blows to Monroque’s head, the report mentioned.

A bystander tried to intervene, however was moved out of the best way by Officer Charles, who then positioned Monroque in handcuffs. Monroque, who did transfer for practically a minute, later informed

FDLE investigators that he was unconscious, the report mentioned.

Then the battle resumed, and Lordi knelt on Monroque’s head, utilizing his proper knee, for 14 seconds, based on an affidavit. He had informed the person to “stop spitting” as he laid handcuffed on the ground.

Monroque was treated at a hospital for a “closed fracture of (his) nasal bones,” the report mentioned. He then spent 20 days in jail. The case towards him was dismissed a 12 months later.

Lordi said in a deposition in 2020 that Monroque was “disrespectful” and was “fighting, pulling away, and not listening to commands.”

The officer told investigators that Monroque had tried to grab the second officer’s gun magazine and they “had to use force.” He said he had delivered a few “softening strikes” to the man’s face.

A West Palm Beach police statement says the department immediately launched a use-of-force investigation and asked FDLE to investigate once additional evidence was found.

The FDLE report said surveillance video contradicts some of Lordi’s statements.

The agency concluded that Lordi “used force in excess of what was necessary to mitigate the incident” and “intentionally or knowingly caused great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement” to the victim.

“I feel good now. It’s justice,” Monroque said at a news conference on Wednesday, adding that he forgives Lordi.

Michael Salnick, an attorney for Lordi, told WPTV he had no comment.

Sue-Ann Robinson, an attorney for Monroque, told reporters that Lordi has “extensive history of complaints and excessive force.”

The South Florida SunSentinel reported that internal affairs records show the officer had been disciplined for his conduct toward the public, failing to obey laws and directives and violating the department’s code of conduct and ethics. As of March 2020, he had been involved in 15 use-of-force incidents since 2015.

It was not clear whether the second officer was disciplined for his involvement in the Monroque arres

