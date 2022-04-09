Police officer one of two dead after crash in Victoria’s north-west
A police officer and one other motorist died in a collision in Victoria’s far north-west late on Friday, and one other police officer injured within the crash is preventing for all times in hospital.
An unmarked police automobile and a ute have been travelling in reverse instructions on Kulkyne Way in Red Cliffs, 16 kilometres south of Mildura, when the 2 autos collided close to Forbes Road at 10pm Friday.
A senior constable died within the crash. Her colleague, a number one senior constable, was airlifted to hospital the place he stays in a crucial situation on Saturday morning.
The man driving the ute additionally died. Two younger youngsters who have been passengers within the ute have been taken to hospital for therapy of non-life threatening accidents.
A 3rd automobile within the space on the time was additionally concerned within the crash. The driver of that automobile and a toddler passenger each obtained minor accidents and have been taken to hospital for evaluation.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are nonetheless but to be decided.
“Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating and are travelling to the collision site,” a spokeswoman for Victoria Police mentioned.
Emergency providers count on Kulkyne Way will probably be closed into Saturday whereas detectives course of the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, is urged to name Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Our Breaking News Alert will notify you of serious breaking information when it occurs. Get it here.