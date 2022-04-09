Police officer one of two dead after crash in Victoria’s north-west

A police officer and one other motorist died in a collision in Victoria’s far north-west late on Friday, and one other police officer injured within the crash is preventing for all times in hospital.

An unmarked police automobile and a ute have been travelling in reverse instructions on Kulkyne Way in Red Cliffs, 16 kilometres south of Mildura, when the 2 autos collided close to Forbes Road at 10pm Friday.

A senior constable died within the crash. Her colleague, a number one senior constable, was airlifted to hospital the place he stays in a crucial situation on Saturday morning.

The man driving the ute additionally died. Two younger youngsters who have been passengers within the ute have been taken to hospital for therapy of non-life threatening accidents.