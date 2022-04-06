Police Officer Shot In Roseville; Suspect Dies At Hospital

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say an officer was shot within the line of responsibility Tuesday evening, and a suspect is useless.

Police say officers had been known as to the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. on experiences of gunfire coming from a residence. The suspect, a 53-year-old Roseville man, started firing at officers and neighboring homes when officers arrived, in accordance with police.

One officer was struck and was taken to an space hospital, the place they’re being handled for a “serious gunshot injury.”

The suspect was arrested and brought to a close-by hospital, the place he was declared deceased. The reason for his accidents is unknown.

More particulars are anticipated Wednesday, so verify again for extra.