Police: One Person Arrested After Scaling Renaissance Center In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Police say one individual was taken into custody Sunday after scaling the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.

DPD says it’s chatting with the individual to find out a motive.

UPDATE: A short while in the past, we took one particular person into custody after they scaled the Renaissance Center. At this time, we’re chatting with this individual to find out a motive. To our media companions; the investigation continues and we’ll present updates as they grow to be out there. pic.twitter.com/FgElCIXVXz — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 8, 2022

Police say they’re nonetheless investigating the incident and plan to supply an replace when out there.

