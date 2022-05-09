Americas

Police: One Person Arrested After Scaling Renaissance Center In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Police say one individual was taken into custody Sunday after scaling the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.

DPD says it’s chatting with the individual to find out a motive.

Police say they’re nonetheless investigating the incident and plan to supply an replace when out there.

