Police operation targets illegal water tapping in Spain

During the year-long operation, “133 people were arrested or investigated for extracting water through more than 1,533 illegal infrastructure devices”, the police’s environmental unit stated in a press release.

An identical operation in 2019 had focused 107 individuals.

Spain is likely one of the European international locations most in danger from the affect of drought brought on by international warming, scientists say.

Water utilization points are sometimes on the coronary heart of heated political debates in Spain the place intensive agriculture performs an necessary function within the economic system.

Police stated most of their operations came about “in fragile and vulnerable areas such as the Doñana natural park” within the southern Andalusia area, one in every of Europe’s largest wetlands and a Unesco World Heritage chook sanctuary.

They had been additionally working in “in the basins of Spain’s main rivers”.

In Doñana, police focused 14 individuals and 12 firms for the unlawful tapping of water for irrigation, a police spokesman stated.

Ecologists frequently increase the alarm concerning the drying up of marshes and lagoons within the space, pointing the finger at close by plantations, notably rising strawberries, that are irrigated by illegally-dug wells.

“The overexploitation of certain aquifers for many reasons, mainly economic, constitutes a serious threat to our environment,” the Guardia Civil stated.

The European Court of Justice rapped Spain over the knuckles in June for its inaction within the face of unlawful water extraction in Donana which covers greater than 100,000 hectares (250,000 acres) and is house to greater than 4,000 species, together with the critically endangered Iberian lynx.

According to the federal government’s final official estimate, which dates again to 2006, there have been greater than half 1,000,000 unlawful wells in use.

But in a 2018 research, Greenpeace estimated there have been twice as many, calculating that the amount of stolen water was equal to that utilized by 118 million individuals — two-and-a-half occasions the inhabitants of Spain.

Spanish NGO web optimization/Birdlife additionally on Wednesday raised the alarm concerning the “worrying” state of Spain’s wetlands.