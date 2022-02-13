Police peacefully disperses anti-covid protests at US-Canadian border

A tense standoff at a US-Canadian border crossing appeared to be dissolving peacefully on Saturday.

Demonstrators began to go away with no resistance as Canadian police moved in to disperse the practically weeklong blockade.

The protests on the Ambassador Bridge in Ottawa and elsewhere have been aimed toward vaccine mandates and different coronavirus restrictions.

There has additionally been an outpouring of fury towards Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who referred to as the demonstrators a “fringe” of Canadian society.

Many protesters, driving primarily pick-ups and bigger vans, have been spending nights at border rallies in defiance of warnings to finish the blockades which have disrupted commerce and manufacturing, particularly within the auto business.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all commerce between the 2 international locations.

The rallies have been dubbed ‘Freedom Convoys’ and have unfold to elements of Europe, together with France and the Netherlands.