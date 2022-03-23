Police pounce on suspects linked to CIT heists, recover explosives and firearms | News24
Mpumalanga police on Tuesday pounced on a bunch of suspects believed to behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists.
WATCH | Two CIT guards injured in Pretoria heist as gunmen blow up van
Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, mentioned officers acted on info acquired about autos loaded with unlawful firearms touring towards Driekoppies in Schoemansdal.
Mohlala mentioned officers cornered the autos and arrested a 36-year-old suspect whereas the others fled on foot.
The crew recovered a number of high-performance autos, detonators, firearms and ammunitions, a Bidvest bullet proof vest, and balaclavas.
He mentioned the crew recovered a number of high-performance autos, detonators, firearms and ammunitions, a Bidvest bulletproof vest and balaclavas.
“Police believe the suspect(s) might be linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies given the magnitude [of] the weapons and equipments found.
“Investigations proceed and efforts to find the homeowners of the Mercedes-Benz, BMW and the Ford Ranger are below method,” he said.
Mohlala said the breakthrough followed an attempted cash van heist on 18 March where a security guard was shot.
Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for entry to this thrilling characteristic and extra.
We dwell in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you possibly can
belief. For solely R75 per 30 days, you’ve gotten entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
high opinions and a spread of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later at this time.