Police pounce on suspects linked to CIT heists, recover explosives and firearms | News24

Mpumalanga police on Tuesday pounced on a bunch of suspects believed to behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, mentioned officers acted on info acquired about autos loaded with unlawful firearms touring towards Driekoppies in Schoemansdal.

Mohlala mentioned officers cornered the autos and arrested a 36-year-old suspect whereas the others fled on foot.

The crew recovered a number of high-performance autos, detonators, firearms and ammunitions, a Bidvest bullet proof vest, and balaclavas. Supplied SAPS

He mentioned the crew recovered a number of high-performance autos, detonators, firearms and ammunitions, a Bidvest bulletproof vest and balaclavas.

“Police believe the suspect(s) might be linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies given the magnitude [of] the weapons and equipments found.

“Investigations proceed and efforts to find the homeowners of the Mercedes-Benz, BMW and the Ford Ranger are below method,” he said.

Mohlala said the breakthrough followed an attempted cash van heist on 18 March where a security guard was shot.

