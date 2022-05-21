Police probe ‘honor killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters

Police have been on Saturday investigating the homicide of two Pakistani-Spanish sisters as an “honor killing”, a brutal patriarchal apply that sees ladies put to demise for bringing “shame” on their households.

In deeply conservative Pakistan ladies have been shot, stabbed, stoned, set alight and strangled for the cost of tainting their household’s “honor”.

Such ladies are sometimes slain by their very own relations, appearing outdoors the legislation to uphold their household repute in accordance with historic tribal mores.

Police within the japanese metropolis of Gujrat mentioned they’re investigating the homicide of Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, as the most recent in a grim litany of honor killings.

A spokesman advised AFP each have been in search of separation from their Pakistani husbands and have been lured again from Spain to Gujrat the place they have been strangled and shot on Friday night time.

“The family created a story to convince them to come to Pakistan for a couple of days,” mentioned Gujrat police spokesman Nauman Hassan.

“Preliminary investigations show this is a case of honor killing, but it is still developing and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Police additionally mentioned the ladies have been being “pressurized” by their spouses – who have been additionally their cousins – to help their emigration to Spain.

Seven members of the sisters’ household are presently wished for homicide.

The Spanish embassy in Pakistan couldn’t be reached for touch upon Saturday.

Swathes of Pakistani society nonetheless function in accordance with strict codes of “honor” that radically undermine ladies’s rights.

Entitlements to schooling, reproductive rights and the selection of who to wed are all curtailed by the apply.

There have been greater than 450 honor killings final yr, in accordance with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Men are typically focused however the majority of victims are ladies, and it’s suspected that many instances go unreported.

