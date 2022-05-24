Police probe ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters

Honour killing is a brutal patriarchal observe that sees ladies put to loss of life for bringing “shame” on their households.

In deeply conservative Pakistan ladies have been shot, stabbed, stoned, set alight and strangled for the cost of tainting their household’s “honour”.

Such ladies are sometimes slain by their very own kinfolk, performing exterior the legislation to uphold their household popularity based on historical tribal mores.

Police within the japanese metropolis of Gujrat mentioned they’re investigating the homicide of Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, who lived within the Catalan metropolis of Terrassa, as the newest in a grim litany of honour killings.

A spokesman advised AFP each have been searching for separation from their Pakistani husbands and have been lured again from Spain to Gujrat the place they have been strangled and shot on Friday evening.

“The family created a story to convince them to come to Pakistan for a couple of days,” mentioned Gujrat police spokesman Nauman Hassan.

“Preliminary investigations show this is a case of honour killing, but it is still developing and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Police additionally mentioned the ladies have been being “pressurised” by their spouses to help their emigration to Spain.

Even although they’d by no means met their cousins earlier than, the sisters have been reportedly pressured to marry them over the cellphone, a observe that’s legally recognised in Pakistan.

Seven members of the sisters’ household are at present wished for homicide.

On Tuesday Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra police interrogated the slain ladies’ father in Terrassa to find out his involvement within the honour killing.

The Spanish embassy in Pakistan couldn’t be reached for remark.

Swathes of Pakistani society nonetheless function based on strict codes of “honour” that radically undermine ladies’s rights.

Entitlements to schooling, reproductive rights and the selection of who to wed are all curtailed by the observe.

There have been greater than 450 honour killings final yr, based on the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Men are generally focused however the majority of victims are ladies and it’s suspected that many circumstances go unreported.