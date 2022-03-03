Police probing double murder case after two women killed in suspected house robbery in Cape Town | News24

Western Cape police are investigating a double homicide.

Two ladies had been shot and killed.

Police suspect the motive was tried home theft.

Western Cape police are investigating a double homicide after two ladies had been shot and killed in Kraaifontein on Sunday, 13 February 2022.

According to police, the motive is tried home theft.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are underneath investigation.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi advised News24 on Wednesday:

Kraaifontein police are investigating a double homicide case after a capturing incident on 2022-02-13 at 22:45 in Henzekile Street, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, the place two females, aged 45 and 28, [were] shot and fatally wounded.

Anyone with info concerning the incident ought to name the Crime Stop quantity.

Police didn’t reveal the id of the 2 ladies.

However, Women For Change, a non-profit organisation (NPO), which advocates for the safety of the constitutional rights of ladies and youngsters in South Africa, stated Tlalane Ngotshane and Shingai Mutsamanyi had been shot useless in Kraaifontein on 13 February.

“Tlalane was shot in the face, neck, and stomach and leaves behind her children,” the NPO wrote.No arrests have been made.

