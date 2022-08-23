Police put Catholic bishop under house arrest after raid on diocese in Nicaragua





Police entered the headquarters of the Matagalpa diocese and arrested Bishop Rolando Álvarez and the others, authorities mentioned in a press release revealed on social media.

The assertion didn’t provide a motive for the arrests, however mentioned they have been part of an investigation launched on Aug. 5 into “destabilizing and provocative” actions within the nation. A later police assertion added that each one had been taken to capital metropolis Managua for “legal inquiries.”

Hours later, Nicaragua’s vice-president Rosario Murillo claimed in a speech that the police had been reestablishing order in Matagalpa and the bishop’s arrest was “necessary.” The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights in the meantime condemned the arrests and demanded the detainees’ “immediate liberation.”

Nicaragua’s authoritarian authorities, led by President Daniel Ortega and Murillo – his spouse -, has more and more tightened his grip on the nation since mass anti-government demonstrations in 2018 — a turbulent interval that noticed protesters and their households repeatedly search refuge from assaults by pro-government forces within the nation’s church buildings and cathedrals.

Bishops of the Episcopal Conference on the time participated as mediators for nationwide dialogue, convening completely different social sectors with the federal government in an try to hunt a peaceable answer to the political battle. Ortega, 76, claimed a fifth term as president final November. In the run-up to the vote, his authorities started utilizing a broad nationwide safety regulation as justification to imprison opposition presidential candidates, opposition leaders, journalists, human rights activists and others forward of the vote. Since that yr, the nation now has “practically no independent media,” in line with press advocacy group Reporters without Borders Under one other regulation that considers any entity receiving worldwide funding a “foreign agent,” greater than 190 non-government organizations have been shuttered as of mid-June. Police started investigating the diocese got here after Alvarez objected to the closure of Catholic radio stations within the space. During his homilies and on his social media accounts, he urged prayer and dialogue within the nation, and mentioned he did not know why he was being investigated. According to the police assertion, Bishop Álvarez is now being held beneath home arrest in Managua and the opposite non secular figures have been taken to town’s Directorate of Judicial Assistance. Police additionally mentioned that Managua Archbishop Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes had been allowed to go to Álvarez “and they talked extensively.” The Archdiocese of Managua didn’t reply to CNN’s request for remark. The Holy See has beforehand expressed concern over the scenario within the Central American nation. Speaking on August 11 at a Special session of the OAS targeted on the scenario in Nicaragua, the Vatican Permanent Observer Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano appealed to events within the nation “to find ways of understanding, based on respect and mutual trust, seeking above all the common good and peace.”





Source link