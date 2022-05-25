Police raid leaves at least 22 dead in Rio de Janeiro





Authorities stated a gunfight broke out after police had been shot at whereas getting ready to enter Vila Cruzeiro, an underprivileged group the place leaders of an alleged prison group had been suspected to have gathered.

In an official be aware launched by its press workplace on Tuesday night time, Rio’s army police stated that though “necessary,” the raid couldn’t be thought-about profitable given the lack of life.

“It is not possible to consider a success an operation that resulted in death,” the assertion learn.

In an earlier press convention, Rio de Janeiro Military Police Secretary Luiz Henrique Marinho Pires had stated the operation was spurred by “criminal migration” into the neighborhood, which he stated homes drug traffickers from different states.

After the raid, Vila Cruzeiro residents gathered on the high of the hill the place the capturing occurred to search for corpses, in accordance with native activist Raull Santiago. Schools and public well being companies additionally closed on account of the raid, town’s training secretary stated. The raid occurred regardless of a June 2020 ban by the Brazilian Supreme Court on anti-drug operations in Rio de Janeiro’s densely populated slum areas apart from in “absolutely exceptional” circumstances in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling was designed to keep away from additional straining public well being and humanitarian companies. The press workplace of Getulio Vargas Hospital informed CNN that 21 folks arrived useless on the hospital after the raid, and 6 others had been admitted with accidents. Pires stated the anti-raid ruling had attracted alleged criminals to poor communities. “Making this (community) their hiding place is a result of the decision,” he stated in the course of the press convention. Police raids in Rio de Janeiro often lead to excessive loss of life tolls, drawing sharp criticism from human rights defenders. A May 2022 research by researchers at Brazil’s Fluminense Federal University (UFF) discovered that from 2007 to 2021, police raids in Rio de Janeiro led to 3 mass killings — the place at the least three persons are killed — per 30 days in underprivileged communities. A complete 2,374 folks died throughout police raids in that interval, in accordance with the UFF information. Tuesday’s raid marks the second deadliest of its type within the metropolis’s historical past, in accordance with the UFF. The deadliest operation, carried out by safety forces in Rio de Janeiro’s Jacarezinho neighborhood, left 28 useless in May 2021, in accordance with the college.





