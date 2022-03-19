Police release new photo of woman wanted in connection to deadly assault in Chelsea

NEW YORK – The NYPD has launched a brand new surveillance picture of a girl they wish to query in connection to a lethal assault.

The NYPD has launched a brand new surveillance picture of a girl they wish to query in connection to a lethal assault in Chelsea on March 10, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers



The picture exhibits the girl inside a practice station.

She’s accused of shoving 87-year-old Barbara Gustern from behind last week on West twenty eighth Street in Chelsea.

Gustern, a beloved voice coach, was ready for a cab not removed from her house.

The shove despatched Gustern to the pavement, the place she hit her head. She died on Tuesday.

Anyone with any info is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You may submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.