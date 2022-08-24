Police release video of D train subway stabbing suspect

NEW YORK – Police have launched surveillance video of the suspect in a stabbing on the D train early Monday morning.

Police say it occurred simply earlier than 2:30 a.m. on the southbound D prepare close to the Rockefeller Plaza station.

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT on the nook of the Avenue of the Americas and West 47 Street #midtown #manhattan On 08/22/22 @ 2:15 AM Reward as much as $3500 Seen him? Know who he’s? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/LCwh5gWiBU — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 23, 2022

Police say the suspect was harassing passengers on the prepare. A 27-year-old man tried to intervene, and was stabbed within the abdomen with a pocket knife.

The sufferer was taken to the hospital and was anticipated to outlive.

Anyone with any info is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.