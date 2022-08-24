Americas

Police release video of D train subway stabbing suspect

Prince Abraham
NEW YORK – Police have launched surveillance video of the suspect in a stabbing on the D train early Monday morning

Police say it occurred simply earlier than 2:30 a.m. on the southbound D prepare close to the Rockefeller Plaza station. 

Police say the suspect was harassing passengers on the prepare. A 27-year-old man tried to intervene, and was stabbed within the abdomen with a pocket knife.

The sufferer was taken to the hospital and was anticipated to outlive. 

Anyone with any info is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.  





