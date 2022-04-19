Police renew appeal for information on Easter Show stabbing

NSW Police have made a recent attraction for info regarding a deadly stabbing on the Sydney Royal Easter Show after failing to determine the individual accountable as a result of “a lack of co-operation”.

Uati “Pele” Faletolu was stabbed within the chest on April 11 after a brawl broke out whereas he was on a break from engaged on one of many carnival rides. He died on the scene.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, NSW Police superintendent Danny Doherty mentioned he was baffled that no witnesses within the crowd had seen who stabbed Faletolu and are available ahead.

“It is difficult to fathom how can someone not notice who may have been responsible for this callous murder,” he mentioned.