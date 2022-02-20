Police Report Drive-By Shooting In Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say that they’re investigating a drive-by taking pictures that occurred in Golden Valley late Saturday night, leaving no less than one particular person in crucial situation.

The taking pictures occurred close to Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North round 8:30 p.m.

Police say that the taking pictures concerned two automobiles touring within the space, and a number of pictures had been reportedly fired.

Police say that one particular person was taken to an area hospital in reportedly crucial situation.

There is not any phrase on anybody having been arrested at this level.