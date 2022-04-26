Police rescue 3-year-old Gauteng girl, arrest kidnappers who demanded R1m ransom | News24

Police have rescued a kidnapped 3-year-old from group who had demanded R1 million ransom for her launch.

Last week, the 3-year-old baby was kidnapped at a college in Springs, Ekurhuleni, by a lady pretending to be her childminder.

According to Gauteng police, the abductors demanded a R1 million ransom for her secure launch.

On Monday night time, the abductors turned up at an space close to Eastgate Mall to change the ransom for the little lady. Instead of getting cash, they had been met by police and emergency providers who rescued the lady.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe mentioned:

As quickly because the suspects arrived to gather the ransom cash, the group swooped in on the 4 suspects and rescued the little lady.

Four individuals had been arrested and are anticipated to look in courtroom quickly.

The baby was reunited along with her household unhurt and two unlicenced firearms, in addition to automobiles, had been seized on the scene.

Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola congratulated the group on the rescue mission.

“Well done to the team who have ensured the safe return of the little girl, well and alive. The team’s sleepless nights have definitely paid off. This should definitely serve as a deterrent to others who are involved in such criminality. We are surely closing in on these syndicates; their days are indeed numbered,” Masemola mentioned.

